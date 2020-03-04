wrestling / News
Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox To Kick Off Tonight’s NXT
March 4, 2020
WWE is hoping to start things off strong with tonight’s NXT, as the show will open with a steel cage match between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox. It’s actually the first of two cage matches for the show, as the other will be Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong. The show will also feature Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Undisputed Era. The announcement was made on today’s episode of The Bump.
…and this Steel Cage Match will kick off #WWENXT tonight!@DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ @RaquelWWE #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/nxbfRTdwgz
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020
