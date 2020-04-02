Dakota Kai Wins Gauntlet Match on NXT, Advances to #1 Contender’s Ladder Match (Pics, Video)

Dakota Kai has won her way into the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match to the NXT Women’s Championship by way of a Gauntlet match on NXT. On tonight’s episode, Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart in the final fall of the Second Chance Gauntlet match to advance to the #1 Contender’s match. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

Kai joins Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Io Shirai in the ladder match, which will take place next week and crown a new #1 contender for whoever wins between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.