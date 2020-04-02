wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Wins Gauntlet Match on NXT, Advances to #1 Contender’s Ladder Match (Pics, Video)
Dakota Kai has won her way into the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match to the NXT Women’s Championship by way of a Gauntlet match on NXT. On tonight’s episode, Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart in the final fall of the Second Chance Gauntlet match to advance to the #1 Contender’s match. You can check out pics and video from the match below.
Kai joins Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Io Shirai in the ladder match, which will take place next week and crown a new #1 contender for whoever wins between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.
WHO'S YOUR DADDY?!? 💚🖤@Shotziblack kicks off the Second Chance #GauntletMatch! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dLY3jTMtZO
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
#Virtuosa. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/cbKa7Qkrrk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020
1️⃣down 4️⃣to go for @Shotziblack, and it's 𝘯𝘰𝘵 going to be easy.
Cue @XiaWWE. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/c7U3nqmFuJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020
A submission queen. 👏👏 #WWENXT #GauntletMatch
(Please don't get mad at us @QoSBaszler) @Shotziblack @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/21MiFziLH1
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
HOW MUCH MORE CAN @Shotziblack GIVE?!@wwekayden may just have her number. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/chWRzdQ3Ri
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2020
.@Shotziblack throws caution to the wind as she looks to outlast @DakotaKai_WWE in this HIGH-STAKES #GauntletMatch on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/vGNBcpZxdP
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
