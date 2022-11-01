Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals His Favorite Wrestlers

– During a recent edition of Dirty Air, racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke on his favorite pro wrestlers. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If I can kind of be quite honest about it, the wrestlers that I liked were Dusty Rhodes, Magnum T.A., Stone Cold, I did like The Rock, but not at first. The guys that I like are kind of like blue-collar, t-shirt and jeans, for me I’m still looking. That’s why I went. I got some friends of mine that go all the time. I said, ‘I wanna get back into it. I need to find that Steve Austin, I need to find that Dusty Rhodes character that I wanna connect to,’ and I guess that’s what I’m looking for is to try to find that one character that I’m like, ‘Man, that’s cool. That’s the guy next door, beer-drinking buddy that I want to hang out with.'”