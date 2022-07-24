Dalton Castle and The Boys Win ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

Two matches into ROH Death Before Dishonor and two titles changed hands. In the show’s second match, Dalton Castle and the Boys defeated The Righteous to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles. Castle was able to hit the Bangarang to get the pin for his team.

This is the second reign for Castle and the Boys, five years to the day after the won their first. The Righteous’ reign ends at 224 days after they originally won the belts at Final Battle back in December.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Death Before Dishonor here.