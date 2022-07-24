wrestling / News
Dalton Castle and The Boys Win ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)
Two matches into ROH Death Before Dishonor and two titles changed hands. In the show’s second match, Dalton Castle and the Boys defeated The Righteous to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles. Castle was able to hit the Bangarang to get the pin for his team.
This is the second reign for Castle and the Boys, five years to the day after the won their first. The Righteous’ reign ends at 224 days after they originally won the belts at Final Battle back in December.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Death Before Dishonor here.
.@theDALTONcastle & The Boys (@TateTwinBrandon/@TateTwinBrent) are here to challenge for the #ROH World 6 Man Tag Team Championship!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Tag team synergy by Dalton Castle and The Boys!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Brutal knee to the face by Vincent!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Dalton Castle just taking out #TheRighteous one by one!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#TheRighteous turning the tables to take out Dalton Castle and The Boys!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Dalton Castle with Bang-A-Rang in play!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#AndNew!!! #ROH World 6 Man Tag Team Champions, it's @theDALTONcastle & The Boys (@TateTwinBrandon/@TateTwinBrent)!

2 new champions already crowned tonight!
2 new champions already crowned tonight! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/G4dEjLQsW2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
