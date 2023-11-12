Dalton Castle Calls Out Christian Cage and Luchasaurus After Match With Nick Wayne

In an AEW interview after his Collision natch with Nick Wayne, Dalton Castle verbally tore into Christian Cage and Luchasaurus as a result of their actions during the match (per Fightful). Castle took out his frustrations by levelling a series of insults and threats toward the pair. You can find a few highlights from Castle and watch the interview clip below.

On the outcome of the match: “I lost to Nick Wayne?! That’s ridiculous! I’m sorry, Lexy. I’m not yelling at you. I’m not mad at you. It’s just this whole situation. Doesn’t anybody follow the rules anymore?! Rules are rules, Lexy. It makes me so furious. I’m just so mad. I want to punch a stranger in the face! Christian Cage came out there, right? He’s the TNT Champion? Bull crap. That guy doesn’t know drama. You want to see drama? You come to this peacock. I am the one the people crave. The viewers want to see ‘Dalton Drama Castle.'”

On his thoughts about Cage and Luchasaurus: “Christian Cage is dull, he’s dense, he’s dumb. Luchasaurus is an underdeveloped pollywog sticking his nose in other people’s business. Luchasaurus — Lexy, put the mic in my mouth! Luchasaurus, you put your hands on my boys again, and I’m going to break your knees, you hear me?! I’m furious! I’m livid! Lexy, I mean this, I am not mad at you, but I’m livid.”