Dalton Castle Comments On WWE Rumors & Discusses His Favorite Opponents

Dalton Castle recently spoke with Bill Apter and 1Wrestling Video (transcript via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about rumors that WWE was interested in him and much more…

On Rumors WWE Wants to Sign Him: “Of course I’ve heard those rumors,” Castle stated. “Who wouldn’t be interested in Dalton Castle? I think about them a lot. It is a big world out there. I don’t know what to say to you Bill, you want the scoop? I got a lucrative offer from WCW and I’m thinking about taking it.”

On His Favorite Opponents: “I remember one of my favorite people to wrestle were Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong early on,” Castle continued. “Jay Lethal, I’ve never not enjoyed being in the ring with that man. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention last night, we had a big PPV and I had a one-on-one match with Matt Taven. The outcome wasn’t what I really wanted but I look back and I’m really proud of the performance we gave out there, and that might have been one of my favorite matches.”

On Getting Into Wrestling: “It was just all a sweet accident,” Dalton stated. “I was an amateur wrestler, around 15 or 16. My best friend was training to be a pro wrestler. I used to hang out with him and travel the road and just hang out in the locker room when I wasn’t at a tournament. I wrestled through the NCAA’s and I had a theater degree when I graduated, and all my friends were wrestlers. They go, ‘Hey, maybe the mix of the two things you’re doing is probably where you should be.’ I hung around it for over ten years and was like, maybe through osmosis I’ve learned something, so I’ll give it a whirl.”