Various News: Dalton Castle Hypes G1 Supercard Festival, Willie Mack Defends National Title Against Rhett Titus

– ROH released a promo clip of Dalton Castle hyping up the G1 Supercard Festival. You can check out that promo clip below. On Friday, April 5, the Festival will feature An Afternoon with Dalton Castle at the Hulu Theater in MSG.

– NWA released a new video featuring Willie Mack defending his NWA National Championship against Rhett Titus. You can check out that video below.