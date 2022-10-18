Dalton Castle Talks Health And Injuries Before Challenging Jericho Tonight

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote his upcoming match versus Chris Jericho, Dalton Castle took the opportunity to share an update regarding his health (via Wrestling Inc). Castle will be challenging Jericho for the ROH World Championship title at AEW Dynamite this evening. You can read some highlights from Castle below.

On the past injury that he tried to work through: “I broke my back in 2016, and I ignored it because I love pro wrestling. I pretended I just had a pulled muscle and laid on the ground for a couple weeks until I could fake it for a while. And then I found ways around it in the ring, because I was motivated. The Ring of Honor World Title was still in my sights, so I just kept going and finding ways to ignore my injuries.”

On his status now that he’s completed rehab and recovery: “Now, I would say I’m 300 percent better than I was three years ago.”