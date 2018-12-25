Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal and More ROH Stars Reveal Their Christmas Wishes

– Ring of Honor has a new “ten questions” article asking the company’s stars what they want for Christmas. You can see the responses form Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb and more below:

DALTON CASTLE: “I want to have brunch with a red panda. Something casual, but not too casual. Like, you can wear a blazer, but putting on a tie would be overdoing it. Also, me and the red panda would just talk and laugh about bamboo while sipping Bellinis and eating mini quiche and scones. You know, typical Christmas list stuff.”

CHEESEBURGER: “There are a lot of different things I want: money, a new car, a new computer. But, really, I just want the world to experience the perfectly made burger. So let’s have that for Christmas, everybody. Merry Christmas!”

JEFF COBB: “I don’t need anything for Christmas. But if I’d have to choose something, it would just be for the fans to continue to support myself and ROH.”

FLIP GORDON: “What I want for Christmas is not a gift that you can but at any store. It is a gift of love and family, because for the first time in four years I get to spend time with my family this year for Christmas.”

KENNY KING: “The one thing I’d want this year the most is for everybody to stop playing and acting like I did not pin Jay Lethal in Toronto, like I did not pin his shoulders to the mat for three, like I am not either: A) the real world champion or B) the no. 1 contender. And I want all these suckers to stop playing like they deserve a shot and realize who the man is. And I’ve been real good this year, so I deserve it.”

KELLY KLEIN: “It’s not about what I want for Christmas, it’s about the gift that I am giving. I am giving anyone who steps in the ring with me in a one-on-one contest an opportunity at my Women of Honor World Championship.”

JAY LETHAL: “I want ROH to be bigger and better than it was yesterday. Brighter lights, bigger crowds, more talented wrestlers added to our already amazing locker room. Maybe even a better viewing time for our TV show in some areas.”

MADISON RAYNE: “You know what I want for Christmas? I want someone to ask me what I want for Christmas (laughs). As a mom, it’s more about what my family wants for Christmas. Last year for Christmas I was spoiled. I was taken on a cruise. We went to the Bahamas, and the Atlantis resort was something I had wanted to go see since I was old enough to know what vacation was. So this year all I really want is a day to go get a massage, have an Epsom salt bath and just chill. I’ve had such a crazy, awesome year that all I want to do to wind it down is wind down.”

IAN RICCABONI: “All I want for Christmas this year is time with my wife, Sarah, and son, Zach, as we get ready for baby No.2!”

MATT TAVEN: “It’s pretty simple what Matt Taven wants for Christmas. He wants Jay Lethal to take that paper title that he has around his waist and go right ahead and throw it in the garbage. I really don’t need anything in return. I just need him to do that for me and that will make my Christmas fantastic. Also, if ROH wants to name the Madison Square Garden show after me, that would be a nice little stocking stuffer as well.”

SHANE TAYLOR: “What does Shane Taylor want for Christmas? How about the front teeth of everybody that’s been holding me back for the last two years. In 2019, I plan on collecting a whole lot more than that.”