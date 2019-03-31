Dalton Castle Isn’t Proud of his ROH World Championship Run

– Dalton Castle spoke with The Mirror promoting G1 Supercard of Honor and discussing his injuries, plus more. Highlights are below:

On his World Title reign: “As champion, I don’t think I did nearly as well as I would have liked. For me, it was more about the chase and the ambition to gain the title, that was the real victory. But I’m not proud that I wasn’t able to hold on to the title and perform to the fullest potential each time. So that leaves a lot of motivation for me, which is all the more reason for me to gain the title and get back to what I think I can be.”

On his current condition: “I’m feeling pretty good right now. I’m better today than I was in February last year when I was really holding myself together and kind of just scraping by each match. But now I’m doing the proper things, I’m training properly, I’m wearing a protective weight belt. I’m feeling great, better than I have been and I’m feeling good and I’m back at it.”

On ROH’s current status: “We are growing. I look at us as probably the number two in America and as an alternative. We are not the same as WWE, but that’s not necessarily because we are trying to be. I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to compete directly with WWE with what they’re doing, but we can offer a great alternative.”

On the development of his character: “I’m in love with showmanship and theatre and people like Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Justin Hawkins. All these people who are not only talented on their own but separate themselves from the rest of the world and whatever industry they’re in by performing their hearts out and making sure the crowd is constantly excited and entertained the entire time and that’s what I love about pro wrestling. I take all the elements of what I love about wrestling and theatre and I try and put them in one big package, that’s kind of what you get with Dalton Castle.”

On comparisons between his character and Goldust: “I’m not trying to rub someone the wrong way. I’m performing and entertaining. I don’t think I’m really changing anything,” he said. “I think I’m more broadening the strokes and letting people know there’s more than just guys in trunks pretending to beat each other up.”

On the real Dalton Castle: “I’ve wrestled a few blocks away from it and it was a wasted opportunity. I remember I was doing a show and I think Jimmy Havoc told me about it, but instead of going to see it we just said, ‘well that’s neat’ and we kept walking the other way!”