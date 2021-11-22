Dalton Castle on His ROH Contract Status, Latest Tapings Being ‘Weird’

Dalton Castle recently confirmed the status of his ROH contract as the company prepares to go on hiatus and discussed the company’s recent tapings. Castle appeared on The Gentlemen’s Club’s Night Cruisin’ Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his ROH status: “I’ve only got two months left on my contract before I am completely fired … Ring Of Honor is giving us all the boot at the end of the year.”

On the most recent tapings that will take them through the hiatus: “It all feels meaningless actually. We just did a recording, like, three days ago and it was weird because we showed up knowing our jobs are ending.”

Dalton Castle expressed his disappointment about Ring Of Honor undergoing such dramatic changes. Castle is a former ROH World Champion and also held the ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Titles. He said he’s still proud of his time in the company and looking forward to the Final Battle pay per view in December.

On the company’s hiatus: “I’m not mad at [Ring Of Honor]. Yes, maybe there are some decisions along the way when you look back in hindsight that probably led to this moment. But also, they’ve given me so much. I’ve always had such a great time and I’m still wrestling. I’m not mad; I’m sad. I’m sad to see something that I’ve loved for so long end.”