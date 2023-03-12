wrestling / News

Dalton Castle Reflects on His Broken Back Injury

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dalton Castle ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

– Dalton Castle was the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW), and he was asked about his broken back injury he suffered before eventually returning to the ring. Castle revealed he suffered a broken back several years ago before later winning the world title in ROH.

Dalton Castle said on his back injury (via WrestlingInc.com), “[Wrestling] might have something to do with it.” He added, “I think [the universe] was testing me. It was like, ‘Hey, slow down, you’re so good at this we need to level the playing ground.'”

