Dalton Castle Reflects on His Broken Back Injury

– Dalton Castle was the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW), and he was asked about his broken back injury he suffered before eventually returning to the ring. Castle revealed he suffered a broken back several years ago before later winning the world title in ROH.

Dalton Castle said on his back injury (via WrestlingInc.com), “[Wrestling] might have something to do with it.” He added, “I think [the universe] was testing me. It was like, ‘Hey, slow down, you’re so good at this we need to level the playing ground.'”