Dalton Castle Says It Hasn’t Sunk In That He’s ROH World Champion Yet

– Dalton Castle spoke with ROH about winning the ROH World Championship at Final Battle and more. Highlights are below:

On if it’s sunk in that he is ROH World Champion: “Not really. Often you can find me pulling up images on Google Earth just to remind myself what exactly I am now champion of.”

On if he can describe his feelings about the win: “No way. There was so much going on in my head it was crazy. The feelings I had at that exact moment would probably best be described with a dance.”

On if he ever doubted he could be ROH Champion: “No, I never doubted my abilities. I belong in a pro wrestling ring and knew if I just continued to be fearless I would be able to be myself and move up. It wasn’t a moment that I started to see ‘I have what it takes,’ it was more I noticed others started to see what I already knew.”

On if he feels like we are entering a new era of Ring Of Honor: “Absolutely. I say with nothing but confidence that Ring of Honor has never seen a champion like me. I’m fantastic, fearless, and I plan on dropping a lot of people on their heads.”