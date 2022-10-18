Dalton Castle Says He Doesn’t Feel Pressure Facing Chris Jericho Tonight

– Dalton Castle recently spoke to Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, discussing his upcoming title match against reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on Jericho holding the title: “Since 2015 that’s when I started with Ring of Honor. How do I feel? It’s a little off-putting. It was exciting to see the name of a man who I looked up to as a teenager to carry the title that represented the company I loved so much for so long. At the same time, he keeps talking down about it. He looks down on Ring of Honor. He thinks he’s better than everybody that has come through the doors of Ring of Honor. It’s my job to step in there and shut him up and show him what a mistake he’s making to run his mouth like that and maybe beat a little respect into him and at the same time please the audience.”

Dalton Castle on if he feels pressure for this contest: “I don’t feel the pressure. I feel trusted in this position. I feel they made the right decision. Dynamite is on a special night, a lot of the audience is not in a regular routine. How can we get more eyes on the product? I know, why don’t we put a big glittery power bomb right in the middle of the show. That’s me. This is a huge match. We’re going to draw a lot of people and I’m confident. I’ve done great performances before. I walked out there last week in Toronto with a mic in my hand because I knew where I stood. I stood in a good position to challenge Jericho. I watch how he wrestles and I see somebody I can beat and compete with. I see a giant audience that is starving for something more.”

The former ROH World Champion gets a shot at regaining his title tonight on AEW Dynamite. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm ET.