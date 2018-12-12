Dalton Castle Says Injury Was a Wake-Up Call, Talks ROH Final Battle Match

– Dalton Castle spoke with Sporting News for a new interview promoting this weekend’s ROH Final Battle. Highlights are below:

On dealing with his recent injury: “I was in a lot of pain and this is something I love to do. Wrestling is such a big part of my life. For me to have to take a break from it, it had to been something where I was unable to go through it and there were times where I wasn’t even able to get out of bed, I was in so much pain. That was a nice wake-up call saying, ‘Hey, maybe you need to take a little break’…But now, I’ve been taking the right steps. I’ve seen a physical therapist specialist and working on things. I went and saw a doctor a couple of times, had some giant needles stuck directly into my spine, which was not my favorite thing, but has helped me immensely get back to where I need to be and I’m back in the ring and I’m happy.”

On his match with Matt Taven At Final Battle: “He’s also just a jerk. I mean, once we went out to lunch and I got up to go wash my hands when our food arrived and I came back and half of my soup had been eaten. I look across the table and there he is with butternut squash chipotle soup around his mouth denying that he ate it, but he did! Did not pay me for it. Did not thank me for it. I held the door for him when we left then. He didn’t say thank you…We went to a zoo two years ago. There was a petting exhibit where you can go, you know, feed these little pygmy goats. Adorable, right? You put a quarter in the machine, your hand fills up with feed, and then you call the goats over and they eat out of your hand. Matt put a quarter in, has the feed in his hand, called over the goat when they came over to eat it, he threw it in the garbage. What kind of person does that?”

On finding himself as a performer: “It wasn’t until I started doing Dalton Castle that you see today where I really kind of figured myself out as a performer,” said Castle. “I know everything about Dalton. I know how I need to act in situations. I know how I’m going to feel when someone does something or if an audience is turning one way. It’s second nature for me. It’s not until I figured it out; this character is where I was able to relax.”