Dalton Castle Signs New ROH Contract

– Ring of Honor (ROH) Wrestling has announced that former World champion Dalton Castle will be staying under the ROH banner. Per the announcement below, Castle has re-signed with the company. You can see the full announcement below:

DALTON CASTLE RE-SIGNS WITH ROH

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company.

There had been speculation in recent months regarding Castle’s future, but after his victory over Josh Woods at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, the former ROH World Champion told backstage correspondent Quinn McKay: “I ain’t going nowhere. I’m staying in Ring of Honor.”

Castle, one of the most charismatic and colorful athletes in pro wrestling, made his ROH debut in 2013. He competed in the 2015 Top Prospect Tournament and has been a fixture in ROH ever since.

Castle reached the pinnacle of the sport when he won the ROH World Championship from Cody at Final Battle 2017. He also is a former co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title.