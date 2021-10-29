wrestling / News

Dalton Castle, Vincent, & More Set First Post-ROH Bookings

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dalton Castle Prestige Wrestling

ROH’s talent roster is quickly picking up bookings following the company’s hiatus including Dalton Castle, Vincent, and more. You can see announcements below for several talents, as follows:

* Dalton Castle is set to appear for Prestige Wrestling in Portland, Oregon on February 20th.
* Vincent will return to Northeast Wrestling in Waterbury, Connecticut on November 20th.
* Quinn McKay is joining MCW’s roster and will debut for the company in Hollywood, Maryland on November 13th.
* Dak Draper is set for St. Louis Anarchy’s November 20th show.

As previously reported, ROH World Champion Bandido is set to appear at GCW’s shows in December.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dalton Castle, Prestige Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading