Dalton Castle, Vincent, & More Set First Post-ROH Bookings

ROH’s talent roster is quickly picking up bookings following the company’s hiatus including Dalton Castle, Vincent, and more. You can see announcements below for several talents, as follows:

* Dalton Castle is set to appear for Prestige Wrestling in Portland, Oregon on February 20th.

* Vincent will return to Northeast Wrestling in Waterbury, Connecticut on November 20th.

* Quinn McKay is joining MCW’s roster and will debut for the company in Hollywood, Maryland on November 13th.

* Dak Draper is set for St. Louis Anarchy’s November 20th show.

As previously reported, ROH World Champion Bandido is set to appear at GCW’s shows in December.

PORTLAND TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT! “The Party Peacock” DALTON CASTLE debuts at ROSELAND 2! + Malakai Black, Davey Richards, Danhausen, EFFY, Dark Sheik, Tankman, MV Young & more! Floor/stage/VIP tickets sold out, balcony & GA still available! Tickets: https://t.co/923RtPzyNl pic.twitter.com/2tKF7SjXBa — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) October 28, 2021

Making his @newwrestling1 return in Waterbury, CT on Saturday, Nov. 20th – @TheHorrorKingVM VINCENT!! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/piOoz1iyyG pic.twitter.com/wvL4WYA0DT — Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) October 28, 2021

We’ve had this one up our sleeve for a bit but seems appropriate to share – @QuinnMcKay has joined the #MCW Women’s Division & will be making her debut on 11/13 in Hollywood MD alongside fellow #ROH Stars @Bjo_Mecca & @ProlificMoses as well as @IMPACTWRESTLING’s @Rhyno313 & More! pic.twitter.com/QDlapAVwbZ — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) October 28, 2021