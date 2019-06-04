Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee Set for ROH Best in the World

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Dalton Castle will face IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Dragon Lee at the upcoming Best in the World event. You can check out the full announcement below.

Dalton Castle has decided that the best way to get even with RUSH for defeating him in 16 seconds at G1 Supercard in April is not by beating RUSH in a rematch; instead, Castle has challenged RUSH’s younger brother, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Dragon Lee, to a match.

The ROH Board of Directors have signed the first-ever meeting between Castle and Lee for the Best in the World pay-per-view on June 28 in Baltimore.

Castle, who has been a loose cannon ever since his stunning loss to RUSH, vowed that he will break every bone in Lee’s body. If Castle thinks he’ll have an easy time with Lee, however, he truly is delusional.

On the same night at sold-out Madison Square Garden that RUSH steamrolled Castle, Lee scored the biggest victory of his career when he captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title in a Triple Threat Match over then-champion Taiji Ishimori and Bandido. Lee also competed in a handful of matches in ROH in both 2016 and 2017, defeating the likes of Will Ospreay and Bobby Fish.

Will Castle make good on his threat and punish Lee for the “sins” of his brother? Or will Lee make Castle 0-2 against his family? Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!