wrestling / News
Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– ROH has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of Honor Club TV. Former ROH Grandslam Champion Christopher Daniels faces Daniel Garcia, plus more. Here’s the announced lineup for Thursday, July 13:
* Shane Taylor vs. Cpt. Shawn Dean
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Bambi Hall
* Big Bill vs. Serpentico
* Tony Nese vs. Dalton Castle
* The Boys vs. The Kingdom
.@TonyNese of the #VarsityAthletes takes on former #ROH World champion @theDALTONcastle in singles action!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/UNDDxsikYs
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 11, 2023
It's a TALL task ahead for @KingSerpentico as he takes on @TheCaZXL in singles action THIS THURSDAY!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/U9W0NalbuH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 11, 2023
Former ROH World TV champion & former six-man tag team champion @shane216taylor takes on Captian @ShawnDean773 in singles competition!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/Y2io8BbRgC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 11, 2023
Former ROH World TV champion & former six-man tag team champion @shane216taylor takes on Captian @ShawnDean773 in singles competition!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/Y2io8BbRgC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 11, 2023
These two sides collide once again as #TheKingdom @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett take on #TheBoys @TateTwinBrent & @TateTwinBrandon in tag team action!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/tR2h535ncj
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Kevin Nash On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Genuinely Likes Vince
- Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon Being Hands-On With Dumpster Match Against Braun Strowman
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake