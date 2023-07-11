Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

– ROH has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of Honor Club TV. Former ROH Grandslam Champion Christopher Daniels faces Daniel Garcia, plus more. Here’s the announced lineup for Thursday, July 13:

* Shane Taylor vs. Cpt. Shawn Dean

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Bambi Hall

* Big Bill vs. Serpentico

* Tony Nese vs. Dalton Castle

* The Boys vs. The Kingdom

