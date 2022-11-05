Damage CTRL Regain Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– It looks like Nikki Cross was ready for a way to sabotage Asuka and Alea Bliss’ Women’s Tag Team Title defense at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. Cross cost her former tag team partner and Asuka their belts, helping Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) regain their titles.

Nikki Cross interfered during the match, attacking Bliss. This allowed Kai to pick up the pinfall win, and Damage CTRL became two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It was a short-lived title reign for Bliss and Asuka. They won the belts only five days ago on Monday Night Raw after beating Kai and Sky.

Interestingly enough, before the matchup, the Bray Wyatt/Firefly/Uncle Howdy logo flashed on the backstage interview area TV screen while Bliss and Asuka were being interviewed (see below). Previously, Bray Wyatt manipulated Alexa Bliss to the dark side before she later recovered after undergoing therapy.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Crown Jewel coverage here.



https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1588933387808653312