Damage CTRL Remember IYO SKY Putting Racist Fan In Their Place In NXt

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Post Wrestling), Damage CTRL spoke about IYO SKY putting a racist fan in their place during an NXT taping back in December 2019. A fan told IYO to “go back to China”, which prompted her to tell the fan that she’s “Japanese, bitch.”

Dakota Kai said: “Oh! Remember? NXT? That guy was being an asshole anyways. What are you doing? Get out of there. She was right to put you in your place bro.”

SKY added: “Oh yeah, I remember that, yeah. We can’t judge anything like race, you know? Race, yeah.”