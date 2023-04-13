wrestling / News
Damage CTRL Remember IYO SKY Putting Racist Fan In Their Place In NXt
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Post Wrestling), Damage CTRL spoke about IYO SKY putting a racist fan in their place during an NXT taping back in December 2019. A fan told IYO to “go back to China”, which prompted her to tell the fan that she’s “Japanese, bitch.”
Dakota Kai said: “Oh! Remember? NXT? That guy was being an asshole anyways. What are you doing? Get out of there. She was right to put you in your place bro.”
SKY added: “Oh yeah, I remember that, yeah. We can’t judge anything like race, you know? Race, yeah.”
its thinking about io shirai saying "im japanese, bitch" and hitting a full split in response to a nxt fan yelling "go back to china" hours again pic.twitter.com/cnb4sIwUnG
— 🪩🌈🫀🛸 (@luminvader) July 30, 2022
