Damian Priest Believes Aaron Judge Would Do Well In WWE

Damian Priest thinks that if Aaron Judge gave WWE a try, he’d be successful in it. The World Heavyweight Champion spoke with Infinity Sports Network recently and was asked about the New York Yankees star potentially giving it a go in the squared circle.

“Ah man, I think he’d succeed,” Priest said (per Fightful). “He’s one of those, he’s just a natural athlete and then you see him and he’s a mountain of a person.”

Priest will defend his title against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.