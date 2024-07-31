wrestling / News
Damian Priest Believes Aaron Judge Would Do Well In WWE
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
Damian Priest thinks that if Aaron Judge gave WWE a try, he’d be successful in it. The World Heavyweight Champion spoke with Infinity Sports Network recently and was asked about the New York Yankees star potentially giving it a go in the squared circle.
“Ah man, I think he’d succeed,” Priest said (per Fightful). “He’s one of those, he’s just a natural athlete and then you see him and he’s a mountain of a person.”
Priest will defend his title against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reflects On Refusing To Do A Cowboy Gimmick Before His WWE Departure In 1994
- Eric Bischoff On The Importance Of The Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon Feud In Wrestling History
- Shawn Michaels Thinks SummerSlam Ladder Match With Razor Ramon Doesn’t Get Recognition It Deserves
- Note on Returning Superstar for Last Night’s WWE Main Event