Damian Priest Recalls Advice He Got From Triple H For Success in WWE

In an interview with WFAN (via Fightful), Damian Priest recalled the advice he got from Triple H during his time in NXT, which was something Triple H himself had to learn. He added that the advice finally clicked during a match with Finn Balor.

Priest said: “It was what I thought they wanted me to be. I remember my boss, Triple H, came up to me one day. He was like, ‘The day you stop trying to pretend to be you and you’re just you, you’re gonna make a lot of money in this business.’ He goes, ‘Undertaker told me the same advice. I know it’s weird, right? Because how’s somebody telling you how to be yourself, that you’re not being yourself? You know you, but one day, it’ll click.’ Sure enough, one day, it just did. I remember I was in a match in NXT with Finn Balor, and that was the first time that I felt that it clicked. Then, I got called up to the main roster. Somehow I ended up going down that road again of trying to be what everybody wanted me to be. Same thing again. Triple H just being like, ‘You’re like, tense. You’re holding back. Just let loose. Who cares?’ He goes, ‘I’d rather tell when you get back to the curtain, ‘Hey, relax, don’t do that, or you’re going too far.’ Then tell you, ‘Hey, man, I need more from you. The moment he said that, it was another one of those things of, ‘Okay.’ Obviously, it helps when you have your friends around you. Being in the Judgment Day, helped my confidence a lot. Just having them in the ring with me, whether I was talking or just in a match, I just fed off of them, and then it was just this calm and smoothness that I just started to feel, and that was a game changer.“