Damian Priest Angle From WWE Survivor Series Set Up To Be A Heel Turn

As we reported last night, Damian Priest got himself disqualified in his match with Shinsuke Nakamura, breaking Rick Boogs’ guitar over his knee and hitting both men with it. The fans booed the decision and according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this was designed to be a heel turn for Priest.

Priest has been acting more aggressive in recent weeks on WWE TV and embracing a darker side, but this is believed to be the beginning of a heel run for him.