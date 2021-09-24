wrestling / News
Damian Priest Appears At Latin Billboard Awards, Presents Award to Bad Bunny
Damien Priest appeared at the Latin Billboard Awards on Thursday and presented an award which went to his old tag partner in Bad Bunny. The WWE United States Champion appeared on Thursday’s show and presented the award for Hot Latin Song, which went to Bunny. You can see a pics from the moment below.
Priest and Bad Bunny teamed up to defeat The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bunny was the big winner at tonight’s awards, taking home wins in 10 of the 13 categories to which he was nominated.
.@sanbenito is taking home 10 @LatinBillboards awards including artist of the year! #ArtistaDelAño 🍾 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/Q7xJeBB3z2
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 24, 2021
🔥 “Dákiti” de #BadBunny y @jhaycortez es la ‘Hot Latin Song’ Canción del Año.
🎶Baby, ya yo me enteré, se nota cuando me ve’ 🎶
Felicidades para @sanbenito y #Jhayco. pic.twitter.com/fmtZFIHUYy
— Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021
🇵🇷 #BadBunny arrasó en los #Billboards2021.
El boricua ganó 10 de las 13 categorías a las que estaba nominado.
Felicidades a @sanbenito y que siga regalándonos su buena música. pic.twitter.com/qXFi3u5GAK
— Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021
