Damian Priest Appears At Latin Billboard Awards, Presents Award to Bad Bunny

Damien Priest appeared at the Latin Billboard Awards on Thursday and presented an award which went to his old tag partner in Bad Bunny. The WWE United States Champion appeared on Thursday’s show and presented the award for Hot Latin Song, which went to Bunny. You can see a pics from the moment below.

Priest and Bad Bunny teamed up to defeat The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bunny was the big winner at tonight’s awards, taking home wins in 10 of the 13 categories to which he was nominated.

🔥 “Dákiti” de #BadBunny y @jhaycortez es la ‘Hot Latin Song’ Canción del Año. 🎶Baby, ya yo me enteré, se nota cuando me ve’ 🎶 Felicidades para @sanbenito y #Jhayco. pic.twitter.com/fmtZFIHUYy — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021