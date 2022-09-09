Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management

Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.

On the atmosphere backstage during the McMahon era: “It’s just a little bit more fluent as far as the approach, getting to speak to him. There was this idea of Mr. McMahon, I think, more so than it actually was — like, everybody just thought that that guy on TV was the guy backstage, so there’s a nervousness to approach him and speak to him.”

On the shift that Triple H’s leadership has brought to the company: “Hunter was my introduction to the WWE. We came up with how I was gonna present myself on TV together, so there’s that familiarity. So I think for most, there’s a comfortableness because people have worked with him for so long. … He’s very much the boss but there’s just a familiarity and a comfortableness. It’s just a different vibe, so I would say that’s the biggest change that we felt.”

