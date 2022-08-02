Damian Priest On Whether Bad Bunny & Logan Paul Could Have a Good Match Together

Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have stepped into the ring and earned good marks for their work, and Damian Priest was recently asked about a match between the two celebrities. Priest spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about the two celebs, one of whom Priest worked with last year in Bad Bunny and the other of whom is coming off his win against The Miz at SummerSlam. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On if Bunny and Paul could have a match WWE fans could be happy with: “I know Bad Bunny can. I don’t know Logan to that extent, I haven’t worked with him. But, I know I guess the drive that he has so all jokes aside, I think they’re good. When, it’s cool that the narrative has changed as far as celebrities coming into WWE as it was just ‘Haha, I’m here doing that wrestling thing, and then I’m going to leave after I promoted my stuff.’”

On Bad Bunny changing the perception of celebrities working in WWE: “I think Bad Bunny kind of changed that a little bit when he came in and actually came in for a long period of time, put in the world moved to Florida, and trained full time … As long as he takes it seriously like it seems he is, I could see the both of them putting on a good performance.”