– TMZ Sports recently caught up to Damian Priest during a recent visit to New York City for the WWE Superstar. According to Damian Priest, his former WrestleMania tag team partner and on-air rival, hip-hop star Bad Bunny, has an open invitation to return to WWE “whenever he’s ready.”

Bad Bunny last stepped into the ring a little over two years, beating Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. The premium live event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

When Damian Priest was asked when Bad Bunny might return to a WWE ring, he stated, “Whenever he’s ready. That’s up to him, as far as like when he’s ready physically and mentally. Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready.” Priest continued, “And I know the way he is, he’d want to do it properly and train properly.”

Priest also helped train the Puerto Rican star for his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. They successfully teamed up against The Miz and John Morrison at the event. Priest added that he’d be up for helping Bad Bunny to train.

The Grammy Award-winning star is currently focusing on a music residency in Puerto Rico, which began last Friday. Priest also revealed he’s looking to attend Bunny’s performance later this weekend.

He also shared some kind words for injured WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, stating, “Get well soon, brother. We need you.” You can view a clip of TMZ’s chat with Damian Priest below: