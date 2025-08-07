Damian Priest Says Bad Bunny Still Watches Wrestling, Texts Him After Big Matches

In an interview with the The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Damian Priest said that Bad Bunny is still a fan of professional wrestling and regularly watches, even now. Bunny last appeared for WWE back in 2023 at Backlash, where he faced Priest in a street fight.

Priest said: “He watches. He’ll message me after big matches like Mania, he sent me a message, ‘That was incredible. Loved the match. It was my favorite match of the night.’ Stuff like that. It’s pretty neat. He stays in touch. Randomly, like holidays, we’ll message each other. Obviously, when we see each other, we’re always happy to see each other. A couple months ago we saw each other at a Yankee game and I went to his suite. He’s like, ‘Sit down, sit down.’ I just wanted to say hello and go, but he’s like ‘Sit down,’ and made me hang out with him. Forced me [laughs]. It was cool. We just hang out and talk. We catch up. I’m asking questions about his tour and he’s talking to me about the business. It’s pretty neat that we still have that friendship.“