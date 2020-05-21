wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Challenges Finn Balor For NXT TakeOver, Special Look at Shotzi Blackheart

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest NXT WWE

– Damian Priest has challenged Finn Balor to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Priest revealed why he attacked Balor and said he wanted a match with him at the PPV. You can see the full promo below.

– WWE also posted their vignette looking at Shotzi Blackheart from NXT which you can see below:

