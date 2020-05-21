wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Challenges Finn Balor For NXT TakeOver, Special Look at Shotzi Blackheart
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Damian Priest has challenged Finn Balor to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Priest revealed why he attacked Balor and said he wanted a match with him at the PPV. You can see the full promo below.
– WWE also posted their vignette looking at Shotzi Blackheart from NXT which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- More Wrestlers React To The Passing of Shad Gaspard: William Regal, Shane McMahon, Bayley, Jerry Lawler, More
- Taynara Conti On Wearing Her ‘Released’ Shirt at NXT Live Events, Not Telling Anyone Until the Last Minute, What It Was Intended to Mean
- Vince Russo Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Full of Politics, Says He Wouldn’t Go Into Wrestling If He Could Do It All Over Again
- CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner, How Match With Austin Almost Happened