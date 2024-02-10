– During a recent interview with The West Sport, WWE Superstar and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest discussed why he can’t cash in his Money in the Bank Briefcase right now, since World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is injured and not cleared to compete. According to Priest, he can’t cash it in now since Rollins isn’t cleared, and he’s primarily based on the Raw show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Damian Priest on why he can’t cash in his briefcase now: “I’m based on Raw. Being that Seth Rollins is the champion, unfortunately, he’s not medically cleared. I can’t cash in right now. Officially, he can’t be in a match. I kind of have to wait until he’s cleared or, if I find myself on the other show, it’d be different. That champion [Roman Reigns] is not really around all the time either. It’s one of those things where I’m biding my time. I still have until July 1. I have plenty of time. I don’t want to risk doing something that I shouldn’t.”

On his failed cash-in attempts: “Five times, I’ve attempted, but didn’t cash in. I’d rather that than a failed cash in. I’m just being extra careful right now. This is not going to go to waste. In my head, I have to become World Champion, whether it’s on Raw or SmackDown. Either way, I have to become a major title holder and I have to be extra careful about it. I still have time. Obviously, you have WrestleMania coming up. That’s always a good time. Whether it’s Mania, the SmackDown before, the Raw after, it’s always an exciting time. You never know what’s going to happen.”