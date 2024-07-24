– Fans might recall a bit of a botched spot during WWE Money in the Bank 2024, where WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest apparently failed to kick out of a nearfall after Seth Rollins hit a Falcon Arrow, and referee only counted two. Drew McIntyre then made an appearance, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, making the match an impromptu Triple Threat. Priest still walked away the winner, retaining the title. Priest recently spoke to The New York Post, addressing the botch, claiming it wasn’t a case of forgetting to kick out. Below are some highlights:

Damian Priest on the claim that he forgot to kick out at Money in the Bank:,/b> “The idea that I forgot to kick out, that not a thing. That’s not a thing. We don’t forget to kick out. Twenty years in, I’m pretty sure there is some kind of muscle memory there. So me forgetting was not the case. There was nothing outside that was supposed to happen. It was a matter of there was a situation, but I’m OK. Everybody’s fine, the story continues.”

On how the issue didn’t affect anything: “It doesn’t affect anything. The show goes on and I think fans are very invested in everything that’s going on. The ones that matter knew the situation and nobody thought twice about it. It was, move on.”

Priest on working with The Judgment Day: “I don’t feel out of place. I don’t feel uncomfortable. I’m enjoying it I think everyone around me is as well. It gives me something to build on where now I can’t go backward. I just got to keep going forward now. If this is now, I can only imagine later on where I’m going to be. It’s a good sign for things to come.”

On working with other top stars: “If I can get in the ring with these incredible superstars, to me, it makes me feel like, ‘OK I do belong.’ I can do this. I can do this here and hang with these guys and work at this level.’ It’s something special. Also, to have them have that same vibe back where they look at me and know that I belong. They’re saying it and they mean it. That to me is one of the most important things in our business when you get the respect of your peers and the top peers.”

Damian Priest will be defending his title against King of the Ring winner Gunther next month at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.