– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest beat Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat Match to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber next month. Priest later spoke to Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video to discuss the victory. Below are some highlights:

Damian Priest on the Triple Threat victory: “Well, first thing is I feel like my insides are broken, two of the biggest, baddest men I’ve ever been in the ring with, still Damian Priest wins. Come Chamber, I mean, we’re talking about one of the biggest Chamber matches of all time. I mean, just look at the people in it, and I’m right there in the match with them. This is my time, this is where I go into that match and guarantee my spot at WrestleMania.”

On what Cody said to him at the end of the show as SmackDown went off the air: “No, I’ll leave that between he and I, but I’ll tell you what his face said, his face says he does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania.

He doesn’t want his name to live forever because of me, come WrestleMania, it’s time for my infamy.”

Priest will now go on to face John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and one more opponent to be determined in the men’s Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and stream on Netflix internationally.