– 2023 men’s Money in the Bank Winner Damian Priest appeared on today’s post-show recap of WWE’s The Bump following the event. Priest discussed his plans for how he will cash in his briefcase and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Damian Priest on winning the contract: “It feels like this contract is exactly where it belongs. It belongs in the hands of someone who is not only ready, but is here to take the next step and become campeón.”

On his plans for cashing in the briefcase: “Well, [if I tell you my plans], then where’s the surprise? There’s a lot to consider, and I’m considering everything. All the championships. But I have my eye on one, and well, soon enough you’ll know.”

Damian Priest won the match at yesterday’s event. It was held at London’s O2 Arena and broadcast live on Peacock.