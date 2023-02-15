Damian Priest Says He’s ‘Had Conversations’ About a WWE PLE in Puerto Rico

Damian Priest hopes to bring a WWE premium live event to Puerto Rico, and teased that there have been discussions about that possibility recently. Priest recently appeared on the Kick Rocks podcast and, when asked about a potential PPV-level event in the US territory, gave an encouraging sign for those who want such a thing.

“We’ve had some conversations about it,” Priest said (per Fightful), adding, “I’ll just keep it at that. Stay tuned.”

WWE has not yet revealed any plans for such an event in Puerto Rico, though they have been traveling more outside of the continental US with Clash at the Castle taking place in the UK last year and this weekend’s Elimination Chamber being hosted in Montreal.