wrestling / News
Damian Priest Destroys Santa-Dressed JD McDonagh On WWE Raw
December 23, 2024 | Posted by
Damian Priest beat up Santa Claus — aka JD McDonagh — on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Priest battle Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one match while McDonagh, who was dressed as Santa, was sitting in the front row.
Priest grabbed McDonagh and threw him into the ringside area, then over the announcer’s table. Priest ultimately won via DQ as Finn Balor and Carlito attacked him, with the War Raiders making the save.
What the heck is JD McDonagh doing as Santa Claus? dsjsdjjdjfjfdjf #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/07VLzT3Q6l
— ’ (@iViratOTC) December 24, 2024
It's a BAD DAY for the JUDGMENT DAY!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/52bu6bqLLR
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bo Dallas Confirms He and Bray Wyatt Planned to Work With Karrion Kross At One Point
- Jake Roberts Recalls Fan Reactions To Kevin Sullivan’s Devil Gimmick
- Chris Jericho Addresses His Lack of Connection With the ROH Brand, Explains That He’s ‘Not a Nostalgia Guy’
- Chris Jericho Explains Why AEW Is Choosing to Run Shows at More Middle-Sized Venues