Damian Priest Destroys Santa-Dressed JD McDonagh On WWE Raw

Damian Priest beat up Santa Claus — aka JD McDonagh — on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Priest battle Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one match while McDonagh, who was dressed as Santa, was sitting in the front row.

Priest grabbed McDonagh and threw him into the ringside area, then over the announcer’s table. Priest ultimately won via DQ as Finn Balor and Carlito attacked him, with the War Raiders making the save.