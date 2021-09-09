Damian Priest Didn’t Know How To React To Getting Moved To Main Roster

In an interview with Fightful, Damian Priest spoke about Triple H telling him he was getting moved to the RAW roster and how he wasn’t sure how to feel about it. Here are highlights:

On being told he was going to the main roster: “Triple H came up to me backstage at an NXT show. He was like, ‘Hey, man. Want to tell you how proud I am. Blah-blah-blah. You’re moving on. Looks like you’re gonna be on Monday night RAW. I’m not sure, but it’s looking like RAW. So, congrats.’ I just kinda stood there staring at him ‘cause I didn’t know what to say. I was like, am I supposed to be happy? ‘Cause I’m leaving NXT. I’m one of his guys… I’m like, ‘How do you feel about it?’ I turned it on him and he’s like, ‘What? Yeah, I’m happy for you.’ ‘Okay, I’m happy, too. I think. I don’t know.’ I was just so awkward. I didn’t know how to react. ‘Cause I was just a ball of emotions. This was the dream. I always wanted to be a WWE superstar. I grew up watching RAW and Smackdown. So, to know I’m going to be a part of these shows now, I needed a moment. Now, it’s just crazy.”

On his interactions with Vince McMahon: “Positive, to be honest. He’s somebody that knows what he wants for his show. He knows what he wants out of you. He’s been honest with me and the whole time he’s been like, ‘I need more of this, I need more of that, or less of this.’ But, it’s always positive. He’ll explain to me why. It’s always like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ He has a way of speaking to people that if you don’t get it after he talks to you, you shouldn’t be here. So, my interactions with him has actually been very positive. He seems like he likes me, so that’s a good thing.”

On if McMahon has tried to wrestle him: “He hasn’t tried to wrestle me. He’s grabbed me a few times while he’s explaining stuff and I’m like, ‘Whoa. Take it easy, man. Like, I gotta go perform. You don’t hurt me now.’”