Damian Priest Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing At Survivor Series

As the United States Champion, one would assume that Damian Priest is headed for a showdown with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series. However, in an interview with Planeta Wrestling (via Luis Pulido and Fightful), Priest said that he wasn’t sure what he would be doing at the PPV on November 21.

He said: “I still don’t know what I’m going to do at Survivor Series, but I believe I will play a big role as the United States Champion against someone from SmackDown. I feel like I am a person of importance on my brand, Raw, and I know a lot of people changed brands on the Draft and they value that change. For me, I started on Raw and I am still here, and I am proud to represent Raw. So, against anyone and anything that may be coming, I will go hard in order to represent the brand.“