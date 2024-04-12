wrestling / News
Damian Priest Doesn’t Understand Why He’s Called ‘Bisexual Undertaker’
April 11, 2024 | Posted by
Damian Priest has developed a tongue-in-cheek nickname of “Bisexual Undertaker” among some fans, and he says he doesn’t get it. The term has become popularized online as an affectionate nickname for Priest, due in part to his ring gear and its color scheme. He weighed in on the situation in an interview with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard.
“Rhea sends me all those,” Priest said of the memes. “I don’t even know what it means! The big one that Rhea gets happy about is the group of fans that call me ‘Baby Girl.’”
He added, “She thinks it’s the funniest thing, and I’m like, ‘What is that? Why?’”
Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in Money in the Bank on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 night two.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction To AEW All In Footage, Young Bucks Were Fine With Their Promo
- Will Ospreay Reportedly Came Up With Idea For Promo On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Jim Ross Is Happy For Cody Rhodes, Would Love To See Him Face Gunther
- Arn Anderson Recalls Trying To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW