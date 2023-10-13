Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Explain The Judgment Day’s Power Structure

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio shared their thoughts on leadership duties within the faction (per Wrestling Inc). Priest explained the rotating nature of the leadership role within the group on a case-by-case basis, while Mysterio offered his perspective on the dynamic when Rhea Ripley takes the reins. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

Priest on individuals taking over as group leader when the situation demands: “Nobody really ever says Dom [is the leader], but it’s interchangeable. We’re all leaders. So they are right, [Rhea] is a leader. And I think Finn Balor is a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that in that leadership role. Right now, [Rhea is] just taking more of it because we, obviously at times, don’t act like ourselves … Other times when Rhea was distracted and I was distracted, Finn Balor stepped in. So that’s the beauty about what we got going on, is that we could all lean on each other, and somebody is always going to step up and take that leadership role when it’s needed.”

Mysterio on Ripley’s leadership style: “I speak for myself, and the guys can say their own words, but I see no problem with [her handling business] because she consults all of us and it’s a big family ordeal. There’s no issues.”