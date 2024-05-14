wrestling / News
Damian Priest Says Drew McIntyre Will Get World Heavyweight Title Shot When He’s Cleared
May 13, 2024 | Posted by
Damian Priest is giving Drew McIntyre a World Heavyweight Championship match once McIntyre gets cleared, as he revealed on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw McIntyre come to the ring to cut a promo, during which he called Priest a “paper champion.” That brought Priest down to the ring, and they went back and forth. Priest ultimately agreed that he would give McIntyre a title shot once he gets cleared to return to the ring.
Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania, immediately after McIntyre had won the title from Seth Rollins. No word as of yet on when McIntyre will be cleared and get his title shot.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Damian Priest Signing New Deal With WWE
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Goldberg Didn’t Have More WCW World Title Reigns
- Tonga Twins Respond To Accusations Of Bullying & More After WOW – Women Of Wrestling Exit