Damian Priest Says Drew McIntyre Will Get World Heavyweight Title Shot When He’s Cleared

Damian Priest is giving Drew McIntyre a World Heavyweight Championship match once McIntyre gets cleared, as he revealed on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw McIntyre come to the ring to cut a promo, during which he called Priest a “paper champion.” That brought Priest down to the ring, and they went back and forth. Priest ultimately agreed that he would give McIntyre a title shot once he gets cleared to return to the ring.

Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania, immediately after McIntyre had won the title from Seth Rollins. No word as of yet on when McIntyre will be cleared and get his title shot.