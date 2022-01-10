wrestling / News
Damian Priest Announces Entry Into Royal Rumble Match
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
Damian Priest has officially declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Priest posted a new video to his Twitter account in which he announced he will be competing in the men’s Rumble match, as you can see below.
Priest joins Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, The Street Profits, and The Mysterios in the match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 29th in St. Louis and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
Here it is. I'm officially declaring myself into this years #RoyalRumble match, and yes… I do plan on walking out of #WrestleMania with TWO Championships. #LiveForever pic.twitter.com/bL4Ra95peL
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 10, 2022
