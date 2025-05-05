Judgment Day’s Damian Priest is already looking ahead to WWE SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for the first weekend of August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While promoting the upcoming premium live event in an interview with News 12 (per Fightful), Damian Priest shared his plans for the coming months, starting with WWE Backlash this weekend.

“It’s gonna be setting the table for what’s gonna be the greatest SummerSlam of all time. I mean, it’s already guaranteed to be that. So, I’m hoping that at Backlash I could win the United States Championship for a second time. Then go on and defend it, hopefully have Money In The Bank, and then defend it again here in front of the hometown.”