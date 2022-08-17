Damian Priest Says Judgment Day Knew How Fans Would React To Rhea Ripley Choking Dominik

Rhea Ripley choking out Dominik Mysterio with her legs drew quite the reaction from the internet, and Damien Priest said they knew exactly what they were doing with it. Ripley has been dominant in her assaults on Mysterio in the last several weeks, and wrestling fans have gone pretty crazy over it.

Priest talked about the segments during an interview with Sportskeeda and discussed how they were well aware how Ripley’s “creep fan base” (her words) would lose their minds. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Ripley’s reaction to their plans with Dominik: “That was one of those that, when we talked about what we wanted to do, we were very, especially Rhea, she was like, ‘Oh my god, my creep fan base are gonna go crazy over this.’ We knew what was gonna happen. They did. The next day, we were just laughing hysterically about it it. She was like, yeah, pretty much what we thought would happen. She was like, ‘I knew it.’ It was like let’s do it, then. Let’s give them something to talk about, which is what we try to do anyway and just make sure people talk about us tomorrow, next week, next year. That’s the goal, right, and let’s do it in a cool way, and she did it. Because we did our business, she choked him out, and we were telling a story.”

On Ripley’s ability to draw reactions from fans: “There’s the other side where it’s like well, let’s do something that, if will draw more attention. There’s little Rhea can do that doesn’t get attention. Nobody like her. She’s just imposing, she’s gorgeous, badass, cool. Everything that you want out of a superstar, Rhea’s got it.”