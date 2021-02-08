Damian Priest Found Out About Move To RAW A Few Days Before It Happened

In an interview with TV Insider, Damian Priest revealed that he didn’t find out about his Royal Rumble appearance and move to RAW until a couple of days beforehand. Here are highlights:

On find out about his move to the main roster: “I’d say a few days before the Royal Rumble it was official. Leading up to that, I tried not to think about it — you can get overwhelmed with emotions for something that may not come to pass.”

On how he feels about his Rumble experience: “It felt like a blur. I barely remember it and had to watch it back to see what happened. It was so thrilling and exciting. I think the night before the Rumble was when I finally accepted what was happening to me. All these different scenarios came into my head. I can’t remember the last time I was that nervous. Right before I came out and my music hit, I’m shaking. I was a mess. I’m glad I made it to the ring. That vest I had on, I ripped it to pieces because I was so nervous. In the end, it was everything I wanted. I know that sounds cheesy, but I was so happy.”

On how familiar he was with Bad Bunny before meeting him: “People know me as a rock and heavy metal guy, but there are many times on Spotify I’ll put Bad Bunny radio on. I know his music and dig it. I really dig the person, too. We’re so similar. I was raised in the same town [Vega Baja] he was born in [in Puerto Rico]. We come from really tough upbringings. He’s done things his way and doesn’t care what others might say about him. I’m the same way. He loves wrestling. We hit it off immediately when we met. There was a bond. Not just because we’re both entertainers, but because of heritage and things we like, and our personalities. It’s cool to be around him.”

On his picks for dream matches: “I would be lying if I didn’t say I wanted to be the face of the brand and company, so I got to work with the top guys. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton. For me dream matches, Edge has got to be up there. What he has done and been through…to be able to stand across someone like him at WrestleMania. Wow. Of course, you want to be in the main event and win the title. I would love to win the world title at a WrestleMania. That is 100% a goal and dream of mine. That when WrestleMania goes off the air, it’s my hand that gets raised.”