wrestling / News

Damian Priest Gets Revenge on Finn Balor With Win At WWE Bad Blood

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damian Priest Finn Balor WWE Bad Blood Image Credit: WWE

The battle of former Judgment Day partners ended with Damian Priest defeating Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood. Priest dominated large portions of the match until Balor’s teammates JD McDonagh and Carlito came out to run interference. Priest fought off all three members and hit South of Heaven on Balor to get the win.

Damian Priest, WWE Bad Blood

