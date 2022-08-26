Damian Priest Is Happy With The Judgment Day, Talks Working With Finn Balor

Damian Priest is enjoying his time as part of The Judgment Day in WWE, and discussed the experience in a new interview. The Raw star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his decision to sign with WWE: “Yeah. It feels good when you see the company trusts you. You don’t feel like you wasted your time or your abilities or anything. The dream was what it should have been and I am grateful for that. It’s crazy that it worked out better than I could have imagined.”

On being happy with his time in the Judgment Day so far: “Absolutely. Growing up being a fan, part of that was I loved stables. I loved groups. You know I’m a big NWO guy. Love DX. Love the Horsemen. Love Evolution. There’s so many factions I was such a fan of. Now I get to be in one. So when this started to come about, originally it started with Edge and I. When we got to talking and were like, ‘It’d be cool if we got to do something like this.’ Then start throwing names around like, who would be a good fit? Who should we ask? Who should we pitch? All this stuff. It was exciting. Even before we even started, just the conversations, I was so giddy. I was like, ‘This is gonna be so cool.’ Now we’re doing it. We’re the Judgement Day. It’s so cool, man. I’m extremely happy. Rhea and I, obviously everyone knows that we’re homies. Finn Balor’s one of my all time favorites. Us working together is definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

On working with Finn Balor: “It’s been easy, actually. We go out there and everything’s so… Like I said, it’s literally easy. We know what the other’s thinking, know what the other person’s doing. We just flow. We’re just getting started. Imagine when we have some time together, all of us together. What we’re going to accomplish and the chaos we’re gonna cause. ’cause that’s the goal. Let’s really cause some ruckus here. Backstage and behind the cameras, we’re gonna have a blast with this. So teaming with Finn, he’s on the same page. Every time we’re around each other and we start talking business, we’re laughing and joking. We’re like, ‘This is gonna be good.’ Because that’s how you know it’s gonna work.”