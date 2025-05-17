Damian Priest Honored By Bronx Walk of Fame

Damian Priest was recently honored with his own street sign on the Bronx Hall of Fame. Priest’s real first name, Luis, along with his real name, was included on the sign.

According to the official website, the Bronx Walk of Fame is a “23-block corridor along the Grand Concourse, one of the main boulevards in the Bronx, the northernmost borough of New York City, with street signs honoring people who have lived in the borough and had worthy accomplishments. Individuals selected for honor frequently have been celebrities in artistic fields, but there also have been relative “unknowns” who have quietly made their mark on society, and several groups have also been honored. Elections to the Bronx Walk of Fame are held annually.”

Priest wrote about the honor on Twitter: “Honored and grateful. A special day. #LiveForever #Bronx #WalkOfFame #GrandConcourse”