Damian Priest Makes In-Ring Return On WWE Raw

Damian Priest is back on WWE Raw, making his in-ring return on this week’s show. Priest competed in a battle royale during tonight’s show, which would see the winner go on to the main event for a shot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Riddle won the match, with Priest being the final man eliminated.

Priest was last seen in May on the Raw after WrestleMania Backlash, facing John Morrison in a Lumberjack match. You can see pics and video from tonight’s match below:

