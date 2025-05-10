Damian Priest To Be Inducted Into the Bronx Walk of Fame

– The Bronx Tourism Council of Bronx, New York announced this week that WWE Superstar Damian Priest is going to commemorated on the Bronx Walk of Fame. The city will reveal Priest’s sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame later this month.

The broadcast team mentioned the honor during last night’s SmackDown broadcast. Here’s the full announcement:

Welcome to The Bronx Walk of Fame, Damian Priest! Priest is a WWE Superstar and world-class performer and athlete. He trained at his father's martial arts schools in The Bronx and has since become a WWE World Heavyweight Champion, amongst other titles. Priest has had several iconic moments in the ring – including participating in a match against Grammy-winning artist, Bad Bunny. We are looking forward to revealing Priest's sign on The Bronx Walk of Fame later this month. Check out his full profile on our new Bronx Walk of Fame app, Bronx WOF, which you can download on the App Store or on Google Play (swipe for a preview!).

Damian Priest is set for action later today at WWE Backlash 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri. He competes in a Fatal 4-Way bout for the WWE US Championship against champ Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. Tonight’s show is being held at the Enterprise Center. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.